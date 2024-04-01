Veracity Capital LLC Sells 1,725 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,815 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FCX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.33. 2,932,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,820,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $47.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

