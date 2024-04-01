Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Veradigm

Veradigm Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veradigm

Veradigm stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. Veradigm has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $14.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Veradigm during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Veradigm during the first quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Veradigm by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Veradigm by 105,280.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Veradigm by 95.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter.

About Veradigm

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.