Verge (XVG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $112.67 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $153.55 million and approximately $112.67 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 46.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,407.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $642.77 or 0.00926079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.08 or 0.00142746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008776 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00046715 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00052017 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.00177307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.08 or 0.00136986 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.