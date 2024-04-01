Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

VRNT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.20.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.31, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 33,472 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $1,047,338.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 860,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,929,112.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 764.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 241.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 60.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

