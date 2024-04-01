Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.46 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $17,030.97 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,470.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $653.32 or 0.00940431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.03 or 0.00142550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00046763 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00051901 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.99 or 0.00178474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.47 or 0.00137421 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000570 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,065,660 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.