Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Shares Bought by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 447.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 34,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after buying an additional 25,526 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 252,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 354,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 77,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 20,511 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VSDA traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,513. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11. The firm has a market cap of $274.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $50.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.1479 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

