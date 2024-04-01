Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Village Super Market Trading Up 2.1 %

Village Super Market stock opened at $28.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average is $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. Village Super Market has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $422.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.32.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $575.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Village Super Market

About Village Super Market

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLGEA. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Village Super Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 248,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 26,854 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 27,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

