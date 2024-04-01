Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.08

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.08 and last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 766575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $810,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,132 shares in the company, valued at $9,468,779.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 44.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

