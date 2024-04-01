Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 29th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,767. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
