VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Down 18.1% in March

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the February 29th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOC. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $752,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE VOC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,448. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. VOC Energy Trust has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend

About VOC Energy Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.44%.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

