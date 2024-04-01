Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VNO. Truist Financial increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vornado Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.80.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of VNO opened at $28.77 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.31 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 125.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,617,000 after acquiring an additional 282,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,170 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,294,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,594,000 after purchasing an additional 776,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,978,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,897,000 after purchasing an additional 288,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

