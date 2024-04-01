voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
voxeljet Stock Performance
voxeljet stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. voxeljet has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.35.
voxeljet Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than voxeljet
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.