voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

voxeljet Stock Performance

voxeljet stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. voxeljet has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

Get voxeljet alerts:

voxeljet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.