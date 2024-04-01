Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives $25.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on WBA

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $36.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.29%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Free Report

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.