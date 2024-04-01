Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Price Down 5.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance traded as low as $20.42 and last traded at $20.46. Approximately 8,281,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 13,841,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WBA. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.