Walken (WLKN) Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week

Walken (WLKN) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, Walken has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Walken has a total market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Walken Token Profile

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 634,189,249 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

