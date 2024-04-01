Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO Sells $1,760,545.80 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares in the company, valued at $244,687,515.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, February 22nd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40.

On Thursday, January 25th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,559,298.96.

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WMT traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $60.00. 13,831,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,349,848. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,674,652,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $568,419,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 15,371.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $553,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Walmart by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,279,324 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,002 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

