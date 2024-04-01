Wanchain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.79 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $71.53 million and $5.79 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000521 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00073904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00025985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00016694 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00006591 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,807,950 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

