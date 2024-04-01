Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,727 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,417,000 after purchasing an additional 365,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,167,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,985,000 after acquiring an additional 280,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,712,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,458,000 after acquiring an additional 52,567 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,687,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,333,000 after acquiring an additional 280,938 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,712. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.11 and a fifty-two week high of $106.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

