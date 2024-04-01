Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 273.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 407,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.45. The company had a trading volume of 27,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,333. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $118.63.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

