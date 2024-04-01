Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC lowered their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.52.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.96. 2,001,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,297,050. The company has a market capitalization of $139.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.22 and its 200-day moving average is $103.59. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.