Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.33 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,871 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,677,000 after buying an additional 60,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.95. 422,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704,261. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.93. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

