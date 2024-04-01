Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Has $851,000 Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $2.07 on Monday, reaching $502.53. The stock had a trading volume of 336,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $567.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $570.42. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.