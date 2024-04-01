Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $481.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,866. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $370.92 and a 1 year high of $483.23. The company has a market cap of $385.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $463.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.75.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

