Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,969,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,971,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.38.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

