Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $155.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Weatherford International traded as high as $120.90 and last traded at $120.74, with a volume of 305173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.42.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WFRD. TheStreet upgraded Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.56.

In related news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,365,629.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $6,214,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,213,915.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,019 shares in the company, valued at $12,365,629.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,455 shares of company stock worth $13,628,764 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,785,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,254,000 after buying an additional 120,401 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 309.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,928,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,351,000 after purchasing an additional 197,337 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Weatherford International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,282,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,127,000 after purchasing an additional 76,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Weatherford International by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,373,000 after purchasing an additional 111,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.91.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.48. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Weatherford International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

