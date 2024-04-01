Weaver Consulting Group Buys 956 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.38. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

