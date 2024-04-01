Weaver Consulting Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group owned 0.33% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,053.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

NYSEARCA EJAN opened at $29.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

