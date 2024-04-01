Weaver Consulting Group Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,027 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,629,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,288,000 after acquiring an additional 34,999 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after acquiring an additional 399,554 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,873 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $58.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average is $51.45.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

