Weaver Consulting Group Has $238,000 Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Weaver Consulting Group reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $7,751,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 133,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 40,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 55,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares during the last quarter.

BDEC stock opened at $40.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $121.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

