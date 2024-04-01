Weaver Consulting Group Increases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL)

Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July accounts for 1.2% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group owned 3.75% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBJL. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000.

Shares of XBJL opened at $31.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

