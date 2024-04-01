Weaver Consulting Group Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $110.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

