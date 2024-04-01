Weaver Consulting Group Purchases New Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 297.1% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 82.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BTI opened at $30.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

About British American Tobacco

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

