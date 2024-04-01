Weaver Consulting Group Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Weaver Consulting Group cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group owned about 0.27% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 54,342 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 592,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,819,000 after buying an additional 38,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 29,475 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $953,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

SPMO opened at $80.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.29. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $52.81 and a one year high of $81.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

