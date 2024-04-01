Weaver Consulting Group Sells 1,020 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

AOR opened at $55.66 on Monday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $55.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

