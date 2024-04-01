Weaver Consulting Group Sells 199 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on YUM. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,742 shares of company stock worth $2,734,628 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $138.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.75 and a 200 day moving average of $128.96. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.94%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

