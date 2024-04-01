Weaver Consulting Group Sells 401 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 0.9% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,978.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $187.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

