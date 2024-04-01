Weaver Consulting Group Sells 600 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Weaver Consulting Group decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PMAR. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2,862.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 326,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 315,754 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,851,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,877,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,408,000 after purchasing an additional 69,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 68,396 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PMAR opened at $36.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

