Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading Up 5.2%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.56. Approximately 252,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,266,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

WB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 target price on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.98.

The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Weibo by 1,360.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,268,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,773 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 38.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 32,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 75.0% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 350,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 6.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the third quarter valued at $1,181,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

