Wells Fargo & Company Boosts The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $194.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNC. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.87.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $161.60 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.81. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

