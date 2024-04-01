Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at HSBC

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective lifted by HSBC from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WFC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.85.

WFC opened at $57.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $205.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

