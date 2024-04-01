Wells Fargo & Company Trims Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Target Price to $3.00

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 22.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIRI. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,830,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,864,247. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 24,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

