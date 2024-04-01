Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 13,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in PepsiCo by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.01. 5,710,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,409,601. The company has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.