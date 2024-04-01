Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock opened at $93.44 on Friday. Welltower has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.22.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1,412.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,062,000 after purchasing an additional 555,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,643,000 after buying an additional 96,046 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Welltower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 307,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,152,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Welltower by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 335,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,231,000 after buying an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

