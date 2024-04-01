Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Acquires 4,718 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 0.7% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 75,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 55,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $56.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,318. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $57.15.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

