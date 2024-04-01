Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Chubb
In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Chubb Price Performance
Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $257.40. 741,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $260.58. The company has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.53.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
