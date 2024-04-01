Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Has $161,000 Stock Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MFG traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.86. 1,271,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,660. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.42. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

