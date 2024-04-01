Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Has $44.13 Million Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 730,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 15.0% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $44,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,509,000 after buying an additional 118,040 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,864,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,617,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,007,000 after purchasing an additional 41,517 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,448,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after buying an additional 191,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,220,000 after buying an additional 1,017,803 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $63.46. The stock had a trading volume of 177,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $63.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.59.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

