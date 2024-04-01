Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Has $964,000 Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 39,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 400,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 136,319 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,233,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 38,845 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $27.09. 449,959 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

