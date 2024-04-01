Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Invests $214,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.05. The company had a trading volume of 786,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,875. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $63.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average of $59.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.