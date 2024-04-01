Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Purchases 1,606 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management owned about 0.11% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $580,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,285,000. Legacy Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,363,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVRE traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.70. 41,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,764. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $340.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

